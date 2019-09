Ryan Gosling’s got a face that’s launched a thousand memes and inspired more than one dedicated Tumblr, including the wildly popular Feminist Ryan Gosling . He cemented a special place for himself in cinema history with his rain-soaked kiss with Rachel McAdams in The Notebook and flexed his comedy chops with Steve Carell in Crazy Stupid Love. Even so, until now, his list of accomplishments did not include the Saturday Night Live hosting gig. (Incidentally, SNL won’t be Gosling’s first foray into sketch comedy; he got his start, after all, with Justin and Britney on The Mickey Mouse Club.)For Gosling fans, it may never be over, but his first date with the Not Ready For Prime Time Players is in the books. So, hey, girl, here are three of the must-see moments from Saturday Night Live With Ryan Gosling:1. Growing Up Gosling: It takes nothing away from Gosling’s characters in the other sketches of the night to say his most charming performance was as himself. The setting is a small bar in Cornwall, Ontario — Gosling’s hometown. Cecily Strong plays a reporter for GQ doing an interview with Gosling. He is challenged and teased by a former classmate, a nerdy guy named Trevor. Gosling sings along with the jukebox to “And I’m Telling You” from Dreamgirls. There is a dance break, including a completely respectable "running man." The sketch pokes fun at the heartthrob nature of Gosling’s fame and he is happy to play along.