Professional brooder Ryan Gosling has already taken one turn as the host of Saturday Night Live, but he promises that his second go-round will be even better. Deadline reports that NBC released a new video previewing Gosling's episode and in it, the actor promises that he'll go even bigger than before and that fans should expect something extraordinary.
The video starts out with shots of NYC and a Drive-inspired voiceover. Gosling explains that he waited his whole life to host the sketch show and calls his first experience "magical." And as great as it was, he adds that viewers only got to see a part of him. For his sophomore effort, he's not going to let that happen again.
"This time, I'm going got give the world my soul," he says in the promo. "Something they will never...ever forget."
Gosling is setting up some pretty big expectations, but NBC's teaser isn't just cinematic cityscapes and the Blade Runner 2049 actor's pleasant mug. After the gravitas of Gosling's statements, the audience sees the host-to-be at 30 Rock's security desk. Unfortunately for Gosling, even though his face is pretty unforgettable and just about the entire world knows that he's set to take the Studio 8H stage, he can't get to the elevators without a visitor's pass. Even after a display of acrobatic prowess, Gosling can't get to the SNL stage thanks to some quick action from a pair of security guards.
If this is a taste of what's to come, audiences can expect plenty of laughs and self-effacing humour from the actor (plus a performance fro Jay Z) this coming weekend. For now, enjoy the clip and talk a La La Land-inspired prance down memory lane with some of the highlights from Gosling's first time on the show back in 2015.
