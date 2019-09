With a comedic set-up of crossed lines, Ben Stiller as Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen plays out a literal game of telephone as he anxiously attempts to get everyone to stick to the same story when it comes to Stormy Daniels . With each new phone call, there was a reference to a recent story in the news and key people surrounding Trump. In the end, Trump was less concerned with how his dalliances play out in the court of public opinion (or a court of law for that matter), and more concerned with getting back on Daniel’s good side. “I solved North and South Korea ,” he said in his typical fashion of taking credit for something he had nothing to do with. “Why can’t I solve us?” Knowing full well that it is just Alec Baldwin impersonating Trump , I can’t help but recoil as he fails to suggestively flirt over the phone.