Is This The Shark Attack Documentary That Stormy Daniels & Donald Trump Watched Together?

Most of the information Daniels disclosed was gravely concerning. In addition to alleging that someone physically threatened her to remain silent, she and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, claim they have reason to believe Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, may have broken campaign finance law by paying her $130,000 in hush money just days before the 2016 presidential election. But, there was one tidbit from the interview that was downright hilarious: the president of the United States is reportedly terrified of sharks