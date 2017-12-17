There's a new way to declare one's relationship status that's much more official than Instagram posts and joint red carpet appearances: Do something super-cute and couple-y during the closing credits of Saturday Night Live. Sharp-eyed viewers caught Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson doing just that after host Kevin Hart wrapped up last night's show on the Rockefeller Center ice rink. (Vanity Fair has a heart-warming GIF documenting the blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, should you require one.)
SNL head writer and "Weekend Update" host Jost confirmed his relationship with Johansson back in September on the red carpet of the Emmys. "She's wonderful," he told Entertainment Tonight. "She's working, so otherwise, she'd be here."
Then in November, Jost and Johansson attended the 2017 American Museum of Natural History Museum Gala, making their first public appearance since the gossip mags began hinting at their romance in May.
In a true sign of love, Johansson stopped by to reprise her Ivanka Trump impression for the cold open of this week's SNL. She gave Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump two ornaments for his Christmas tree of losers, one featuring Roy Moore's face and a Madball representing Steve Bannon.
"There's a special place in hell, and we're all there," she deadpanned.
The actress and comedian met on the show all the way back in 2006, the first time she hosted, Jost told ET. They reportedly didn't start dating until this year, shortly after Johansson filed for divorce from Romain Dauriac.
At the end of the episode, the couple stood side-by-side with their arms around each other, which was sweet enough. But then later they topped this by skating away together. Thank you, SNL producers, for providing the opportunity for those two to look like high school sweethearts on a date.
