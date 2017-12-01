Colin Jost & Scarlett Johansson Were Seen Together At A Very Fancy Party

I've been well aware of this Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson romance since it first kicked off back in May, so can you believe this is the first time we've officially, publicly, seen the two out and about together? On Thursday night, a handful of the Saturday Night Live cast and other celebrities like Johansson attended the the 2017 American Museum of Natural History Museum Gala in New York City, and posed for photos during the event.
When I put a boy on my Instagram, that's a big step, so I imagine public appearances are kind of the celebrity equivalent. Standing side-by-side means they're fully ready to put the rumors to rest, and confirm once and for all that, yes, they're seeing each other. In fact, E! News reports that it's exclusive.
"She's pretty cool," Jost previously told Entertainment Tonight in September. "It's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome...the first time she hosted the first year I was a writer on the show, so we've kind of known each other since then. She's the best."
He described the actress as "wonderful" during the 2017 Emmys, and said that if she wasn't working, she'd be there.
Well, she's here now, and looking pretty smitten with the 35-year-old. When the couple first met on SNL in 2006, she was dating Josh Hartnett. She was also previously married to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac.
Turns out, two times is the charm.
"Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the SNL season finale party at 30 Rock…" a source told Page Six back when the rumors first started in May. "They would make out a bit, then go back to talking. They were at the bar in front of everyone…they made out at least twice…Then, they went back to talking and hangout with other people."
Hopefully this photo means we can expect more updates in the future.
