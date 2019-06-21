If the return of scrunchies, padded headbands, and stackable barrettes has shown us anything, it’s that '90s hairstyles are having yet another moment. At the same time, hair color is also channeling retro influences in summer 2019, with the resurgence of blonde-boosting hair-lightening sprays — the grown-up version of lemon juice and Sun-In.
Historically, lightening sprays haven't been all sunshine and salon-quality blonde highlights; those of us who experimented with similar formulations in our youth may recall a certain downside of brassiness or straw-like texture. We've been burned before — so we asked Perry Romanowski, an independent cosmetic chemist and co-founder of The Beauty Brains, who says that these new formulas may impart a bit of hair damage, but not nearly as much as a trip to the salon.
"Since [lightening sprays] contain hydrogen peroxide as the primary ingredient, you can expect that the user will experience some protein damage that can result in hair that is more brittle and that feels more dry,” Romanowski says. “However, the damage will be much less than getting hair colored or bleached in standard ways.”
Unlike whatever was inside that old-school yellow bottle, today's hair-care brands carefully considered the breakage issue, and included conditioning ingredients to help neutralize the onset of damage. Romanowski points to PEG-40, hydrogenated castor oil, glycerin, and even honey, which help mellow harshness brought on by most lighteners' star ingredient.
From Ouai's top-selling Sun of a Beach Ombre Spray to Kristin Cavallari's favorite Blonding Brush, ahead you'll find the best modern-day Sun-In alternatives to shop, then store in the side pocket of your beach bag — right next to your claw clip.
dpHUE x Kristin Cavallari Blonding Brush
If you take hair inspiration from the OG Laguna Beach star and her very California beach-blonde highlights, you need this new Blonding Brush, created by Cavallari's friend and in-demand colorist, Justin Anderson. It's actually formulated with real lemon juice, activated by the sun or a blowdryer. Plus, because it's a brush, you can paint babylights on with precision, focused just around the frame of the face.
Ouai Sun of a Beach Ombré Spray
How exactly does an at-home spray lighten hair? Usually, the magic is in an oxidation reaction that occurs via hydrogen peroxide. "The hydrogen peroxide molecule breaks down into a free radical, which then converts hair’s melanin into a colorless version," Romanowski explains. Sure enough, when we used this coconut-scented spray, the star ingredient subtly lifted our dull blonde hair to a fresh and shiny version of itself.
Klorane Sun Lightening Spray
Looking for a botanically-driven way to boost blonde? This formula taps chamomile extract to coax pigment out of hair, thus leaving a brighter tone behind. It’s also the most subtly-scented of the bunch.
Sun Bum 3 in 1 Leave In
You don’t necessarily have to clock time in the sun when using a hair lightener made with hydrogen peroxide, like this leave-in version. "Hydrogen peroxide will react on its own with hair protein and color," Romanowski says. "But the presence of UV light from the sun will speed up the oxidation reaction," and therefore its lightening effect.
IGK Summertime Hair Lightening Spray
This vegan, hydrogen peroxide-free formula utilizes lemon and chamomile to help lighten hair and minimize brassiness.
