The Model's Guide To Good Beach Hair For Every Hair Type

Nothing disrupts a beach day quite like a gust of wind picking up sand and blowing it everywhere, turning a blissful afternoon into a gritty rat's-nest situation for your hair. While we can't save your beach snacks, or your still-damp swimsuit from becoming a sand trap, there is one easy way to kick back on any coastline, without spending an hour in your bathroom afterward rehabbing your dry, crusty ends with a wide-tooth comb and detangling spray: You just need to come equipped with a beach-ready vacation hairstyle.
Whether you're looking for an excuse to play with fun hair accessories — sporty headbands, gold barrettes, straw hats, and scrunchies — or an easy protective style, braids, or a low bun, you'll find 13 beach-perfect looks to inspire you, ahead. Pick your favorite, grab a pin-striped towel, and fully enjoy the PTO you've been waiting six long months for.