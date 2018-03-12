This Is The Best Thing You Can Do For Your Dirty 4th-Day Hair

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
It seems that washing your hair these days has gone the way of frosted tips and butterfly clips — as in, it's totally passé. Folks just simply don't want to do it, and now they have hundreds of products that make avoiding the task that much easier. But dry shampoo (whether it be a paste, foam, or spray) can only do so much. And when you're hitting the third or fourth day of dirty, lifeless, droopy hair, volume spray can be the difference between an extra day and having to dedicate your time and energy to shampooing, conditioning, and drying your hair.
Volume sprays are one of those products you might not see the point of until you give it a try yourself. But Sephora consumers clearly have, because they've wiped the stock of IGK's 30,000 Feet Volume Spray clean. Not to be confused with dry shampoo, volumizing powders like this one are designed to quickly inject a little lifting action to your roots. They'll also provide grittiness, texture, and more hold than a traditional dry shampoo, which is what makes them such great finishing products. This one in particular employs a mixture of bentonite clay and silica to rough up hair, while providing some (we repeat: some) oil absorption.
IGK's Volume Spray may be sold out at Sephora, but if you're willing to make your purchase online, it's still available at on the brand's e-commerce site. Looking for another option? Keep on scrolling for our favorite volumizing products at every price point.