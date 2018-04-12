At the risk of sounding too much like a MasterCard commercial, we'll just say this: A good hair day could cost you an arm and a leg in styling products, hot tools, or blowouts — but the feeling that comes from it would still be priceless.
But how you choose to spend your hard-earned cash depends on the results you're after. If you have fine hair, for example, you might splurge on stylers that give you Texas-sized volume. Or maybe you prefer to invest in a cocktail of creams that enhance your god-given texture. Perhaps you're willing to buy just about any miracle mask to undo years worth of damage.