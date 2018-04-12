Story from Beauty

How Much A Beauty Editor's Hair Routine Actually Costs

Kelsey Castañon
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
At the risk of sounding too much like a MasterCard commercial, we'll just say this: A good hair day could cost you an arm and a leg in styling products, hot tools, or blowouts — but the feeling that comes from it would still be priceless.
But how you choose to spend your hard-earned cash depends on the results you're after. If you have fine hair, for example, you might splurge on stylers that give you Texas-sized volume. Or maybe you prefer to invest in a cocktail of creams that enhance your god-given texture. Perhaps you're willing to buy just about any miracle mask to undo years worth of damage.
There's no one-size-fits-all formula that works for everyone, so if you've yet to find a hair routine that you love — don't stress. R29's editors have done enough trial-and-error for the both of us, and then some. We're breaking down exactly what we use and how much it costs, ahead.
Read these stories next:
Hair Dusting Is The Secret To Healthier, Longer Hair
The Real Meaning Behind The Big Curls Everyone Is Wearing Right Now
Jessica Alba Ditches Her Pregnancy Hair & It Looks So Good