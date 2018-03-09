Wood says that the cut itself was an impulse decision, but he and Alba had discussed the transformation beforehand, with a few retro references in mind. "She wanted something fresh and free. She hasn’t cut it since she had her baby, so this was a great way to reinvigorate her style," Wood tells Refinery29. And it's no surprise to anyone that most of the styles they looked at were straight from the '90s: "Some photos she showed me were mid-length but had choppy layers, and we decided we wanted something a little softer," he explains. "We went for one length across with refined edges so that it falls nicely off her face."