It's statistically proven that gyms see a spike in new memberships at the beginning of every year, when the expectations of New Year's resolutions bring about ambitious fitness goals and healthy lifestyle changes. But for some of us, it's not our bodies we want to get in fighting shape by the time spring rolls around: It's our hair. Come March, we're jonesing for a new cut that's more refreshing than a green juice — and from the looks of her most recent Instagram, Jessica Alba is on the exact same page.
Alba gave birth to her third child, son Hayes Alba Warren, on New Year's Eve, but it wasn't until yesterday that she decided to shed the post-pregnancy weight — as in, the kind you get when your long, frazzled hair is starting to bring you down. The Honest Company founder took to her Instagram to show fans the before-and-after of a subtle tweak that made a huge difference. "It feels sooo good to shed the pregnancy hair," she wrote. Now, thanks to celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood, Alba is the proud wearer of the mid-length style that's been trending all over Hollywood.
Wood says that the cut itself was an impulse decision, but he and Alba had discussed the transformation beforehand, with a few retro references in mind. "She wanted something fresh and free. She hasn’t cut it since she had her baby, so this was a great way to reinvigorate her style," Wood tells Refinery29. And it's no surprise to anyone that most of the styles they looked at were straight from the '90s: "Some photos she showed me were mid-length but had choppy layers, and we decided we wanted something a little softer," he explains. "We went for one length across with refined edges so that it falls nicely off her face."
If you're considering copying Alba's look, Wood assures us that it's one of the most versatile and effortless styles you can pick right now. Bonus: If you're not totally ready to take the plunge and try that Janelle Monáe-inspired pixie, or Margot Robbie's choppy bob, this length is just middle-of-the-road enough that you'll still feel like you got a haircut without actually missing any of the length.
