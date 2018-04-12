10 Ways To Rock 2018's Trendiest Hair Length — No Matter Your Texture

Most of us can barely recall what we had for lunch yesterday, yet somehow, we can remember the exact moment when we saw Nicki Minaj's ankle-grazing hair extensions. Long hair is always going to be glamorous, but in real life, it'd probably end up getting stuck in-between escalator stairs or fall into the toilet the second you sit down. (Don't pretend that's not the first thing that came to mind.) That's why we're loving one of 2018's biggest trends: mid-length hair.
Every stylist we've spoken to agrees that it's the hot length of the year, but defining it is harder. What we've learned is this: The mid-length hair umbrella starts at a long lob and falls within the next half foot or so. What we do know is that it's truly flattering on all hair types. "Girls are realizing hair doesn't need to be down to the floor to look great," Shai Amiel of Capella Salon in Los Angeles tells us. Attainable and cute? That's a resolution that we can stick to.
See the trend, ahead.