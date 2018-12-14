As you Marie Kondo your closet, cancel your 47 email subscriptions, and book a Reiki session in preparation for the new year, it's always good to look back on the last 12 months and consider what's worth another trip around the sun. And this year, that includes plenty of hair trends. With a shift toward more carefree styles that show off your natural texture, 2018 was the year many of us finally found the cut that works for us — and we don't plan on retiring it anytime soon.