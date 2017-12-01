Copying a celebrity's latest haircut is an easy way to find something you love that works with your texture — especially now that you can follow their hairstylist on Instagram for daily and personalised style inspo. But even better than mimicking your favourite celeb's look? Beating them to the punch altogether — and we've got the inside scoop.
We talked to the top stylists in L.A. and New York City who are busy planning their A-listers' next big cuts. Ahead you'll find predictions from Jen Atkin (who styles Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen) to Christian Wood (who's responsible for Tessa Thompson's and Deepika Padukone's strands).
The biggest takeaways? Everyone's getting fringes, mid-length is the new long, and bobs aren't going anywhere soon. And did we mention that accessories will be the way to pull back your hair next year? Click ahead for the top styles and cuts that will rule 2018.