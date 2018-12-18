Holiday party season has arrived — and at the worst possible time for your wallet. After last week's routine root touch-up turned into a $200 single-process situation and this week's holiday gift swap did a number on your bottom line, you have two options: politely decline all fun party invites, or go, but spend zero dollars on the prep.
Here's the plan: Repeat your favorite LBD, dig up those sparkly earrings, and cancel your DryBar appointment. A little texture spray and a few well-placed bobby pins or a velvet bow is all you need to add some festive flair to your hair without leaving your bathroom.
If you're a little dry on inspiration, our editors are taking you through the simple and stunning hair looks we'll be wearing from now through New Year's Eve, and every party in between. Find the sleek, half-up ponytail or Tracee Ellis Ross-approved cornrows that will have you taking to the next (hopefully open) bar with gusto, ahead.