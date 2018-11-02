Drybar's New Business Has Nothing To Do With Hair

Salon blowouts were once reserved for those with ample time and bottomless bank accounts — then the good folks of Drybar came along. Suddenly for a do-able $35, anyone could wander in off the street and nab a party, interview, or date-ready style in less than an hour. Now, the founders who brought us the democratization of fresh-from-the-salon hair are aiming to do the same with another pricey treatment usually saved for vacation time: a massage.
Launching in early 2019, Squeeze will combine everything we love about the relaxing body treatment with the convenience of Uber. The idea: Allow customers to book, rate, tip, and review their appointment via an app (and make special requests for lotions vs. oils, pressure point concentration, and more). When it’s time for the massage, just show up to the Squeeze store and be led directly into your treatment room — with no need locker-room prep. Once in your room, use an in-room iPad to customize your surroundings (including temperature, music volume, and lighting), then tap an in-room ready button to call your therapist in when situated on the massage table.
Massages at Squeeze will start at just $39 a pop (for 20 minutes of tissue work), with $109 and $129 options also available (for 50 and 80 minute sessions, respectively). Those looking for monthly treatments can become members, which reduces costs to $79 for 50 minutes and $99 for 80 minutes. Memberships will be free and unused treatments can either be given as gifts to friends or rolled over to be used the next month.
Los Angeles’ Studio City will be home to the first Squeeze location, with additional stores planned Dallas and New York. Signing up for a monthly massage counts as a New Year's resolution, right? Those who disagree can file their complaints outside our treatment room door.
