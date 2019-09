French Women Swear By This Massage For One Reason

That same school of thought can be applied to the entire body — hence why I've been convinced that uncomfortable massaging like the Vinoslim is the only treatment I'm willing to get. It may not heal my back spasms, but it certainly makes me feel better than a 45-minute Pilates reformer class. In fact, Coulmance says that's what brings French women back over and over again: You just feel healthier once it's over. Like the relieved, decompressed sensation you get after a long car ride when you've finally pulled over to the rest stop to pee, but way more chic, Vinoslim will make you want to stare at yourself naked for a few moments while you sip your mandatory cup of organic herbal tea (replacing those drained fluids is key post-massage). At least, that's what I did.