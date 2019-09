An extensive 2011 article series from The Oregonian's Les Zaitz detailed the more destructive behaviors of the members of the commune. Per Zaitz' report, Sheela attempted to turn Rancho Rajneesh into its very own city, but was met with intense pushback from the local government, environmental group, and even citizens intolerant of this new organization. In 1983, a hotel owned by the Rajneesh was bombed . Sheela and Rajneesh concluded that the only way to secure their new home's expansion, and the safety of their followers, was to control the government.