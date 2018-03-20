Not long after the attempted murder of Devaraj, Sheela quit her post at the ranch following pushback from the other sannyasins. It opened the floodgates for other members of the commune to come forward and admit their own criminal activities. Rajneesh told them to be honest with authorities. Rajneesh himself was eventually deported from the United States. He died in India in 1990. Sheela served prison time, then moved to Switzerland.