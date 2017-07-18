In general, Pilates reformer classes tend to be much more expensive than mat classes. So, if you can't afford a reformer class, is a mat Pilates class just as good? "With any kind of exercise, it comes down to the skill and training of your instructor; a mat class can be just as wonderful as a reformer class if your instructor has excellent training," she says. Of course, there's no need to go to take a Pilates reformer class, but some people prefer it. Also, trying a few reformer classes might actually improve your mat practice, because it can help guide you into perfect alignment, Fama says. "On the mat, it's just you and your body in space, so it's tougher to find precision," she says.