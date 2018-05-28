You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
Once you truly commit to your complexion, it's more than likely you'll wind up with a skin-care routine that consists of anywhere from three to 17 steps. When time is abundant, a multi-step regime is a joy, but when it's of the essence, you have your core basics down pat.
That's why all-in-one products are so fabulous. There are plenty on the market today, from oils that double as face, hair, and body moisturizers, to concealers that have skin-care benefits. The most recent to catch our eye? Mattifying moisturizers like Caudalie's Moisturizing Mattifying Fluid, which is completely sold out at Nordstrom.
A primer, mattifier, and moisturizer all-in-one, Caudalie's lightweight lotion manages to keep our skin grease-free, without sacrificing hydration or requiring a dusting of powder. Thankfully, the product is still available at Sephora, but if you miss your chance to grab a tube, or simply want to give something else a go, check out our favorite mattifying hydrators, ahead.