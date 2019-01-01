Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Jennifer Behr
Velvet Bow Barrette
$128.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jennifer Behr
A velvet bow attached to a barrette for easy styling.
Featured in 1 story
Pinterest Searches Are Up 406% For This Trend
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Chanel
Black Hair Tie
$195.00
from
Designer Vault
BUY
DETAILS
Philip Treacy
Buntal Scroll And Swarovski Crystal-embellished Veiled Headpiece
$985.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
American Eagle Outfitters
Sequin Cat Ear Headband
$12.95
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Stradivarius
Velvet Bow
£7.99
from
Stradivarius
BUY
More from Jennifer Behr
DETAILS
Jennifer Behr
Kalina Earrings
$160.00
$96.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Jennifer Behr
Braided Velvet Headband
£215.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Jennifer Behr
Velvet Hair Bow
$130.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Jennifer Behr
Neveah Crown
$1375.00
from
Jennifer Behr
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
DETAILS
Kitsch
Silk Scrunchie
$12.00
from
Kitsch
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Albania
£6.50
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Cult Gaia
Turband - Leaf
£47.42
from
Cult Gaia
BUY
DETAILS
Ashley Williams
Crystal Hair Pins
£110.00
from
Liberty London
BUY
More from Hair
Beauty
Hollywood's Trendiest Haircut Will Inspire Your Big Summer Chop
When you were a kid, and your mom was still responsible for managing your schedule, the first heatwave of May or June probably meant a trip to the salon
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
16 Pro-Approved Salt Sprays To Get You Through Summer
Even in the midst of summer, when beachy waves can be attained by actually going to the beach, there are a lot of reasons to love a sea-salt spray. Can't
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
This Clever Haircut Technique Actually Made My Hair Look
Long...
After a teenagehood of terrible at-home dye jobs and dodgy cuts by my BFF in her back garden, I found my failsafe hair formula a few years ago in blonde
by
Natalie Gil
