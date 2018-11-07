Candice Swanepoel's Hairstylist Shares The 5 Steps To Perfect VS Angel Waves

To add insult to injury, on top of being the specific brand of beautiful that people will pay you large sums of money to walk around in diamond-encrusted underwear, the Victoria’s Secret Angels seemingly have a monopoly on perfectly tousled, effortlessly sexy hair. And it's not just that wind-turbine runway effect — no, it's a sneaky paparazzi shot of Candice Swanepoel hailing a cab on the corner of 63rd and Lex, glossy blonde waves spilling down one shoulder, that has us questioning how cliché it would be to bring a photo of the bombshell lingerie model to our next salon appointment.
Danielle Priano, the hair stylist to all the Disney-princess-lookalike Angels — from Elsa to Jasmine — will tell anyone with chronic hair envy that it's important to curb your expectations. "I get so many messages everyday from followers who want hair like the VS models," she says. "I want to tell them, first and foremost, you can’t look like these girls. They’re, in every essence, gorgeous freaks of nature. But each one has this amazing hair because everything — from the cut and color, to the piece-y texture — matches her own unique personality. And it's worn with killer confidence and contagious energy."
Gone are the days of carbon-copy runway models with big fluffy blowouts, flipped up at the ends; Priano tells us the secret to achieving today's VS hair look is playing up the imperfection. "Where VS used to be all Hollywood glam with glossy waves, it's way cooler now — the hair is sexier, a little more of a bedhead vibe," she explains.
Ahead, Priano breaks down all her styling secrets, pinpointing exactly how she uses a flat iron to bend the hair into perfectly polished (yet not too polished) waves, and the products you need to pull it off on your own. Grab your blow dryer, a can of Oribe Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray, and a little bombshell energy — and before you know it, you'll be running your fingers through model-perfect hair... Fantasy Bra not included.
