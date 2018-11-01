Everything We Know About The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show So Far

And the performers are even bigger. Chart toppers like Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, and English rock band The Struts will provide the soundtrack to this year's show. "Only one show brings together the biggest names in music and the top models around the globe for an exciting hour of entertainment and style," ABC's senior vice president of alternative series, late night, and specials Rob Mills said. "We couldn’t be happier to work with this iconic brand and bring The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to ABC."