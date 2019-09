Everything We Know About The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show So Far

Ever year, a swarm of Angels walks the coveted Victoria's Secret runway in the retailer's latest fashions (add in some couture-style pieces for added production value that won't be sold en masse), and we gather around our televisions to see who's earned their wings, and which music mega-star will croon alongside them. (Past performers have included Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 and Justin Bieber.) The event, now 23 years strong, has become something of a highlight to the holiday season, and this year will not disappoint.