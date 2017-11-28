Every Look From The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Another year, another Victoria's Secret Fashion Show — right? Pft, of course not. This is the most-watched runway in the world we're talking about, which means with the dozens of ridiculously expensive and sparkly lingerie-costume hybrids comes their own dose of drama, theatrics, and standout moments. The 2017 production moved all the way to Shanghai, which was a first for the elaborate event, and caused several high-profile Angels to be shut out of the country. But, like any fashion event, the show went on, and with musical acts like Harry Styles and Miguel taking the stage, made for yet another catwalk bonanza for the books.
Ahead of tonight's broadcast, the some 40-something Angels prepped their iconic walks by capturing their every moves backstage. Between their many snaps, which saw models like Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell, Maria Borges, Daniela Braga, and more thanking their own guardian angels (er, their agents), we more or less knew the spectacle was going to be bigger than ever. And that includes the multi-million dollar Fantasy Bra, which was worn by Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro. That moment, by the way, is enough to bring a tear to even the most unfazed of Victoria's Secret savants.
Alright, alright — we'll cut to the chase. For your perusing, we've compiled the official shots of the nearly-100 looks all in one place. While some of our favorite Angels weren't able to make the show (we missed you, Gigi), the outfits ahead surely makeup for their absence — especially those decked out in the over 1 million Swarovski crystals used in the show. From the Pink section, to the silver screen debut of their much anticipated Balmain collaboration, there's a lot to see. Click through to clock which of your favorites got their wings.