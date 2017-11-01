The Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra Is Here — & It's Gorgeous

You know what time it is. It's November, which means Thanksgiving, sure, but it's also prime time for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show coverage to flood your news feeds. On November 20, the Angels will take the world's most watched runway in Shanghai and strut their stuff for millions all over the world. You know the drill: feathers, rhinestones, a little bit of cultural appropriation, and — oh yeah, the Fantasy Bra. This year's multi-million dollar undergarment will be worn by Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro; the Angel has walked the show six times before, but this year's event will be her first to rep the most expensive bra in the world.
It's said that being chosen to wear the Fantasy Bra is a career-making moment for an Angel, as it serves as a pinnacle of years worth of training and strutting down the Victoria's Secret catwalk. Previous wearers include Claudia Schiffer, Gisele Bündchen, Miranda Kerr, and most recently, Jasmine Tookes. Of the fairytale moment, Ribeiro wrote on Instagram, "I've been holding this secret for too long and I am beyond honored to announce that I will be wearing the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra this year! I am very happy and thankful for my Victoria's Secret family for trusting me and all the support from my on family, friends and fans! THANK YOU SO MUCH!!! ??? its official!! ??."
Named the "Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra," the crystal-encrusted unmentionable rings in at $2 million, which is just $1 million shy of last year's record-breaking spectacle. But hey, who's counting? "I've never cried so much in my entire life — and I have a baby," Ribeiro told People. The bra contains more than 600 carats of diamonds, yellow sapphires, and topazes, and took over 350 hours to create. Set in 18 karat gold on a Dream Angels Demi Bra, the custom piece contains nearly 6,000 precious gemstones. Now that's a whole lotta bling.
