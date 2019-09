The Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra Is Here — & It's Gorgeous

You know what time it is. It's November, which means Thanksgiving, sure, but it's also prime time for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show coverage to flood your news feeds. On November 20, the Angels will take the world's most watched runway in Shanghai and strut their stuff for millions all over the world. You know the drill: feathers, rhinestones, a little bit of cultural appropriation, and — oh yeah, the Fantasy Bra. This year's multi-million dollar undergarment will be worn by Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro; the Angel has walked the show six times before, but this year's event will be her first to rep the most expensive bra in the world.