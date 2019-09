Dubbed the Bright Night Fantasy Bra, this year's priciest underpinning was dreamt up by New York-based designer Eddie Borgo and handcrafted by AW Mouzannar jewelers. Borgo's take on the Fantasy Bra features some of the hardware and detailing that his namesake jewelry line is known for, like studs and disks, as well as a sparkling emerald tassel. "I had never worked with traditional emeralds before, and, due to their fragility, they are not used often today," Borgo told Vogue . It also happens to to be one of Tookes' favorite stones. "This matches perfectly with my jewelry collection," she told the mag — something you definitely want to keep in mind when splurging on a multimillion dollar bra.The numbers are as jaw-dropping as the price tag: The Fantasy Bra took 700 hours to create using nearly 9,000 precious stones and 18-karat gold, and the gems include both diamonds and emeralds.But don't worry, if a bra that's so expensive it's basically a liability is out of your budget, the Bright Night bra silhouette is available in a much more affordable Beautiful by Victoria's Secret version, which launches this holiday season in-store and online. So you, too, can kind of, sort of get a piece of the action — or, just tune in on December 5 when the whole thing goes down on the small screen.