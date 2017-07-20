Candice Swanepoel checks off every box on the supermodel hall of fame application form: She's graced countless magazine covers, walked more Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows than the number of shoes you have in your closet, even created her own denim line. And last year, she became a new mom to son Anaca. So how does she juggle it all?
When we sat down with Swanepoel at a Juicy Couture event — she's the face of the newest fragrance, Viva La Juicy Glacé — she told us she's learned that she can still manage all her events, meetings, and beauty rituals... she just has to do it a hell of a lot faster now. Read on for all the tricks and tips she's learned along the way — speed round edition, of course.
1). The secret to looking polished in five seconds isn't a red lip — it's earrings. "Jewelry is always my final touch, because even if you're not 'done,' you still look 'done.' If I only have five minutes, I'll do an RMS concealer under the eyes, around the nose, and on the chin. I'll do mascara. And this Benefit Lip Tint that I have that's liquid. Then I sleek the hair up if it's wet — give myself a facelift [laughs] — tie it in a bun, and put some earrings on."
2). You don't need lip gloss to get fuller-looking lips in an instant. Never a fan of gloss, Swanepoel learned a better way to plump: "All you have to do is use a matte lipstick, then you dab a little bit of a light gloss right in the middle [of your lips]. That does the trick."
3). Dry shampoo is a savior. Her tried-and-true formula? "I like Klorane. I've used a lot of other ones, but they have a really strong smell that competes with the fragrance I'm wearing."
4). Everything she learned about travel beauty, she learned from Behati Prinsloo. "All of [the VS angels] try to keep our routines pretty straightforward and easy, but I remember being on a trip once and looking at Behati's vanity bag and it was just huge — just this massive thing with hair masks, creams. What impressed me was every time I traveled, I'd been trying to do these like little travel sizes, whereas this inspired me to just get the big bag and throw everything you need in there. That way you don't have to worry."
5). Fragrance is the key to unlocking your memory bank. For example, every time Swanepoel smells jasmine, she thinks of her childhood. "We had this massive water tower full of jasmine flowers [in South Africa]. It's a picture now in my mind, but that's why I like all my fragrances to have a hint of jasmine. Fragrance is like an extension of who you are."
