For The First Time Ever, Victoria's Secret Will Sell The Fantasy Bra

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is indeed the most television fashion event of the year, and ahead of its air date in December, the anticipation continues to build as details continue to leak. After taping in Shanghai, Paris, and London, the show moves back to New York City where a slew of models will take to the runway, including Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Josephine Skriver, and Elsa Hosk. But this year's show is extra special for Hosk, in particular, who will have the honor of wearing the $1 million Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra.
As The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, and English rock band The Struts provide the soundtrack to this year's show, Hosk will show off the Atelier Swarovski bralette with a matching body chain made up of 2,100, 100% Swarovski-created diamonds and responsibly-sourced topaz worth $1 million. Though less ornate than years past, it took more than 930 hours to make.
"It was just a sensation that I’ve never felt before,” Hosk told People of the first time she tried on the bra. "My body was violently shaking. And it wasn’t because I was nervous, I was just excited. It was a cool feeling that I’ve never felt before. And it was definitely a moment that I’ll never forget."
Last year, Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro wore the multi-million dollar bra, and before her, Claudia Schiffer, Gisele Bündchen, Miranda Kerr, and Jasmine Tookes wore the pricey lingerie piece in what is often a career-defining moment.
"It's just very cool, very simple, modern, and so sparkly — if I would have designed it, it would have looked just like this," Hosk told People of the $1 million bra. "I put it on and I was like, 'It looks like someone just made magic and put it on my body.'" Now, for the first time ever, a version of the fantasy bra and its magic will be available online and in-store at Victoria's Secret ahead of the show on November 29 for $250.
