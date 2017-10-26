My Week With Claudia Schiffer

"You have to look at it this way: You are who you are. If someone doesn't like you, then they don't like you. It's not your choice. There's nothing you can do about it. But you have to be happy with who you are. The rest can take it or leave it. You have to be a bit arrogant about it and understand the logic of it all. The key is not to care. These things are moments of time, but everything changes. You have to give yourself a reality check every day, but if you have a great, stable real life, then you can dip in and out and treat yourself to the craziness every now and then. But you come out into a healthy, normal life."