For many people who choose to wear wigs or get hair extensions, the desired effect is for it to look as natural as possible. The goal, most often, is one of enhancement, rather than a complete shakeup. Of course, this doesn’t apply to Nicki Minaj, whose unapologetic choices in hair range from the fairly realistic to dip-dyed, anime-inspired, does-not-occur-in-nature 'dos. There’s very little in the beauty world that’s outside of Minaj's comfort zone; in fact, you might even say that epic beauty transformations are her comfort zone.