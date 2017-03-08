For many people who choose to wear wigs or get hair extensions, the desired effect is for it to look as natural as possible. The goal, most often, is one of enhancement, rather than a complete shakeup. Of course, this doesn’t apply to Nicki Minaj, whose unapologetic choices in hair range from the fairly realistic to dip-dyed, anime-inspired, does-not-occur-in-nature 'dos. There’s very little in the beauty world that’s outside of Minaj's comfort zone; in fact, you might even say that epic beauty transformations are her comfort zone.
The Anaconda singer, who’s currently abroad for Paris Fashion Week, stepped out in the City of Lights last night in a look that laughs in the face of the usual French-girl style stereotypes — in the best way possible. Because who needs a sleek, camel-colored trench and a classic red lip when you can have a fur coat, leather bustier, and five-feet’s worth of fake hair?
We are very much on board with Nicki’s hair choice here — as we are with just about all of her no-fucks-given beauty decisions, for that matter. (Does wearing a chrome pasty over your intentionally exposed nipple count as a beauty decision? If not, it should.) That said, we would like to have a moment of silence for her neck and upper back, which likely got a very intense workout in under all that weight.
