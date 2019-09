More broadly, Minaj's Paris Fashion Week aesthetic can be described as "sexy but futuristic," according to stylist Maher Jridi , who's been working with the rapper for about two weeks now. "We are taking another direction, this is just the evolution of her style, we want to try new things," he told Vogue . "I’m from France, I have very European tastes, so I’m just trying to meet in between, to take the American hip-hop culture that I also love and understand and add that couture high fashion touch and combine them."