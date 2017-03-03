You Have To See How Much Jessica Alba Has Changed

Radiant skin, full brows, shiny waves — these are all qualities that could be used to describe Jessica Alba's beauty look. Heck, some might even call them her signature. While these attributes are surely part of Alba's everyday arsenal, on the red carpet the actress is actually quite a chameleon.
Blue eye makeup? She's rocked it like a badass. Bangs and a shaggy bob? She's tried 'em both. Orange lipstick? She's worn it on many occasions.
Need proof? We took a trip down memory lane with Alba to chat about five of her most memorable looks. Remember Alba's stint as a blond in the early aughts? How about her edgy graphic eye at last year's Billboard Music Awards? You will in a second.
Alba walked us through the good, the bad, and the ones she's rather forget, ahead.