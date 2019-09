You may feel like there is no coming back from this damage and dryness, but we’re here to tell you that’s not always the case! Like a glitchy video game, there’s an easy way to reset your hair health and jump back on that bandwagon you fell from last month. We touched base with experts at Bumble and Bumble Mure Salon NYC , and DevaCurl for everything you need to know to reset your hair like a pro.