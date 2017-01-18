Chances are pretty darn good that you spent the better part of December heat styling your hair. Between holiday parties, travel, cold weather, and everything else the end of year threw at us, it's only natural to crave a reset right about now. In fact, you may even have noticed more damage, drier ends, or a general lack of shine that's popped up since before Christmas.
You may feel like there is no coming back from this damage and dryness, but we’re here to tell you that’s not always the case! Like a glitchy video game, there’s an easy way to reset your hair health and jump back on that bandwagon you fell from last month. We touched base with experts at Bumble and Bumble, Mure Salon NYC, and DevaCurl for everything you need to know to reset your hair like a pro.
Ahead, everything you need to do for healthier hair in under 30 days.