The Under-$15 Hair Products Our Editors Love

If there was a breakout category in beauty this year, it would be the drugstore. We saw brands launch custom-fit foundations for all skin tones, prescription grade acne gels went over the counter, and the entire haircare aisle got a much-needed makeover.
Thanks to recent innovations in the space, you can now find a variety of professional-grade hair products suited for every texture — for $15 or less. From volume-boosting dry shampoos and universal heat protectant sprays to curl-safe treatments and hydrating conditioners, there's a little something for everyone.
Our editors spent months testing their favorites for our 2017 Beauty Innovator Awards. Check out our top recommendations, ahead.