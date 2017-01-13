This story was originally published on January, 6, 2017. Once upon a time, there were only two ways to score the benefits of dry shampoo: powder and aerosol. A lot has changed over the past few years, with everything from paste to perfumed formulas hitting shelves — and starting next week, there is an entirely new category to try. That's right — meet dry shampoo foam. We got a sneak peek in the below video of exactly how this unusual formula from cult hair-care line The Ouai works — straight from celeb hairstylist and founder Jen Atkin. So how the heck does it work? What are the tips and tricks to getting the best results? And, most importantly, why foam? Atkin is sharing all the deets, answering viewer questions, and taking it for a test drive on one of our senior beauty editors in our Facebook Live video, below. Press play, then mark your calendars for January 13 to get your own bottle on TheOuai.com or Sephora.com.
