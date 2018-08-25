This Cheap Hair Tool Will Help You Fake An Air-Dry All Winter

The diffuser attachment is one of the most underutilized tools in the modern beauty routine. Maybe you've seen one in Sephora, watched an influencer using it on Instagram, or even remember it from your mom's bathroom when you were still in grade school, but no matter how many times you spot one or hear about its powers, it still feels intimidating to pick up.
"Diffusing hair is a good alternative to regular drying because it’s a low pressure air flow that allows the drying process to be sped up without manipulating the natural texture of your hair," says Lacy Redway, Nexxus style and trends curator and stylist to Tessa Thompson, Olivia Palermo, and Awkwafina.
No doubt you've heard a big-time celeb stylist say something like this before. Yet when you actually pop a diffuser onto your dryer and go to town, you end up with a half-dried, knotty mess that looks like you air-dried your strands in a wind tunnel — not at a calming beach somewhere. Turns out, there are pro tricks required for properly diffusing your wet hair into beachy waves, bouncy curls, or defined coils.
Fret not, with the advice ahead you'll be diffusing just in time to fake an air-dry this fall, just click ahead for advice for your hair type.