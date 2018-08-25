This Cheap Hair Tool Will Help You Fake An Air-Dry All Winter

No doubt you've heard a big-time celeb stylist say something like this before. Yet when you actually pop a diffuser onto your dryer and go to town, you end up with a half-dried, knotty mess that looks like you air-dried your strands in a wind tunnel — not at a calming beach somewhere. Turns out, there are pro tricks required for properly diffusing your wet hair into beachy waves, bouncy curls, or defined coils.