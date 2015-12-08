Tessa Thompson Thrift Store Style Tips

Let’s talk about getting rid of stuff. How do you purge?

“I have a group of girlfriends and we do a clothes swap! There are certain friends I get very excited about, because we’re relatively the same size, and they have great stuff.”



What kind of jewelry do you thrift?

“A lot of vintage rings. I got really into chokers and full neck cuffs for a while, so I got into searching for them online, mostly on Etsy. I prefer Etsy because you kind of find people who specialize in that sort of era.”



What are your rules when it comes to fabrics?

“I don’t thrift rayons or polyesters. They collect smell and are itchy, and not so great. I don’t wear fur unless it’s vintage, and I'll buy leather, fur, and suede. Then, really beautiful silks and cottons — vintage laces and cotton are the holy grail of vintage, but they’re so delicate that you have to really find them in good condition, otherwise they’re just relics that you can have around but not really wear.”



What’s the best thing you’ve ever thrifted?

“I love vintage Betsey Johnson dresses. I have four of them — they’ll never stop being wearable. I have a couple of perfect vintage slipdresses from Betsey Johnson. I also have this beautiful leather garment bag that I travel with. It’s the kind of leather that’s tanned, with roses embossed on the leather.”