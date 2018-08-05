This Green Juice Shampoo & Conditioner Combo Is Superfood For Your Hair

After shelling out $36 for a Sunday morning SoulCycle sweat session, I feel like I deserve a treat, so I typically grab an equally-overpriced, kale-loaded smoothie from Juice Generation. Even if it's a placebo effect, one sip of anything that chlorophyll-green color has me feeling like the picture of good health and asking myself: Should I become a fitness blogger?
But when that zingy endorphin high from my workout fades, I'm still left with a sad, greasy ponytail and a hankering for Shake Shack. But now, there's a fix for that — the stringy, sweaty hair not the burger cravings — a superfood shampoo and conditioner that give hair influencer-level shine.
Advertisement
The concept seems a little strange: an in-shower duo that does to your hair what a nutrient-dense green smoothie does to your body. But the hype — over 100 5-star Sephora reviews — is very real. Both the shampoo and conditioner are loaded with a blend of fruit and vegetable fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. The ingredient lists read like a Juice Gen menu: apples for shine, kale for strength, and spinach for a healthy scalp.
The shampoo smells like unwrapping a green apple Jolly Rancher, but without the headache-inducing, syrupy sweetness. Even though it's formulated without any sulfates, one dollop lathers beautifully, cleansing the hair without stripping it of natural oils. The thicker, pale-green conditioner is also gentle and lightweight, but it still manages to hydrate and detangle dry brittle ends, so your hair air-dries super soft.
I don't know if I'll ever be a Lululemon-wearing, green juice-toting fitness guru, but using this shampoo and conditioner every other day makes me feel like I'm giving my hair a healthy boost — and that's something a Pilates class can't do. For now, that's reason enough to sleep in on Sunday.
Advertisement