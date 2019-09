Okay, so, does chlorophyll provide any benefits for those of us who are not plants? "Chlorophyll does contain a fair amount of vitamins, including vitamins A, C, and E. So it's helping in that regard," says Lisa Young , PhD, RD, adjunct professor of nutrition at NYU Steinhardt. But you can get those same benefits from eating whole fruits and vegetables, she explains — there's no reason to go out of your way to get them via a fancy drink, especially when you consider the fact that regular old produce is probably cheaper and more satisfying to eat. And there are no proven benefits to getting more of those vitamins than your recommended amount, so "there's no need to go above and beyond," Dr. Young says.