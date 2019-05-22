The Pro's Guide To Seamless, Sunlit Brunette Balayage

It's possible to love your dark hair but still get the itch for something a little lighter, like melted caramel or golden bronze, come summer. Luckily, you can have both — the richness of your natural brunette with a sunny, almost tanned glow to it — when you go to your colorist with the two magic words: brunette balayage.
The term "balayage" may be best associated with blonde highlights, but it's undeniably the best coloring technique to take your hair to a sun-kissed color regardless of your base — without anyone ever knowing it came from the salon. "Balayage is a great option for dark hair looking to go just a touch lighter," says celebrity colorist George Papanikolas. "But instead of blonde, you should opt for warm caramel tones that are still in the brown color family. Too much contrast will look harsh, so a warm brown is almost always flattering."
For visual proof of the versatility of brunette balayage on every blunt bob, curtain bang, and curl pattern, click through the guide ahead. There, you'll pick up the pro tips on exactly how to lift your hair to a rich, silky, sun-drenched tone this summer.