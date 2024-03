The Pro’s Guide To Seamless, Sunlit Brunette Balayage

The term "balayage" may be best associated with blonde highlights , but it's undeniably the best colouring technique to take your hair to a sun-kissed colour regardless of your base — without anyone ever knowing it came from the salon. "Balayage is a great option for dark hair looking to go just a touch lighter," says celebrity colourist George Papanikolas. "But instead of blonde, you should opt for warm caramel tones that are still in the brown colour family. Too much contrast will look harsh, so a warm brown is almost always flattering."