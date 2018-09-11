The Best Fall Hair Launches Hitting Ulta Beauty Now

Successfully dressing for the weather between seasons is a crapshoot, but it's nothing compared to the confusion your hair's likely facing. But instead of cursing every piece of clothing in your closet before pulling your strands into a low bun yet again, we suggest you try a new approach. Because whether your 'do is currently falling limp or puffing out, a few new products just might change everything.
Luckily, retailers are rolling out the newest offerings right now — and today we're surfing around Ulta Beauty. Spend a little time on the site and you'll find newly launched shampoos, conditioners, curl gels, and hair brushes to combat whatever hair qualm you're working through, plus a few cute scrunchies to make buns more fun. To help narrow things down, we're rounded up the best new hair products for fall, ahead. Whether or not you should finally buy that transitional oversized blazer, however, is all on you.
