No matter how many high-tech curling wands and salon-worthy blow-dry brushes flood the market, the trusty hair straightener is the tool we always come back to.
That said, finding the perfect pair of straighteners can be no mean feat. With varying temperature settings, plates made from different materials such as ceramic and titanium, and models ranging from ultra sleek to super sturdy, how do you know what will work for your hair type, texture and length?
That's where the beauty editors come in. It's their job to trial the buzziest new hair tools ahead of everyone else and you can always count on them for honest reviews. Click through to discover the very best hair straighteners, as voted by some of the best beauty experts in the industry.
