8 Of The Best Straighteners For All Hair Types, According To Beauty Pros

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
No matter how many high-tech curling wands and salon-worthy blow-dry brushes flood the market, the trusty hair straightener is the tool we always come back to.
Smoothing out bumps, bends and frizz is a straightener's main forte but thanks to new innovation, turning your hand to waves and even curls has never been easier. In other words, the humble hair tool is the ultimate all-rounder.
That said, finding the perfect straightener can be no mean feat. With varying temperature settings, plates made from different materials such as ceramic and titanium, and models ranging from ultra-sleek to super sturdy, how do you know what will work for your hair type, texture and length?
That's where beauty editors come in. It's their job to trial the buzziest new hair tools ahead of everyone else and you can always count on them for honest reviews. Click through to discover the very best hair straighteners, as voted by some of the best beauty experts in the industry.