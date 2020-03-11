When it comes to high-tech hair tools, Dyson is behind some of the greats. There's the now-iconic Supersonic Hair Dryer that made waves upon launching in 2016, followed by a sophomore hair tool, the Airwrap, in 2018. Two years later, like clockwork, we're getting up close and personal with a brand new tool: The Corrale, which launches today.
Despite how it looks — no wind tunnels or attachments — Dyson's take on the traditional hair straightener (named "Corrale" as a nod to corralling, or gathering, hair) is anything but conventional. Seven years in the making, the Corrale is not like what you may have used religiously as a teen: Ceramic plates have been traded in for manganese copper alloy, which have increased durability, heat conduction, and get this, flexibility. That's right: The plates move.
Advertisement
It's not a slip-and-slide situation, but if you look very closely at one of these in action, you can actually see the plates shifting to hug the hair passing through the iron. Here's why that's a game changer: Unlike other straighteners, there's a moulding effect to Corrale that allows you to evenly apply tension to heat and style the hair. More efficient styling means fewer passes, which means less damage. (According to the brand, this design allows for users to reduce heat styling damage by 50%.)
Other techy things to take note of: The Corrale has three heat settings beginning at 330°F and topping off at 410°. During a press demo, stylist Jon Reyman was able to style thick, wavy hair at the lowest setting, plus textured curls with just a few passes at the mid-level temp. Another major innovation: Unlike the Supersonic and Airwrap, the Corrale can be used cordless, so you don't need to worry about cables getting in the way. (It takes 70 minutes to fully recharge when plugged into an outlet or the dock.)
Now, here comes the cold water. Corrale retails for £399.99, which is obviously a lot of money. However, if you know your way around Dyson's hair dryer and styler, then you know that the Corrale is likely the last hair straightener you'll ever need to buy. Plus, if you use a flat iron regularly, you know that damage adds up — and this might be a gentler way to use heat on your hair.
In case you need a quick history lesson, Airwrap racked up a waiting list of 113,000 people before getting restocked post-launch, so we can only expect similar hype around Corrale. Sleek styles with less damage? It seems Dyson did that.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questionsplease reach out to us.
Advertisement