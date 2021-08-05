It worked to smooth my lengths instantly and it gave me incredible shine. Sadly, though, the effects were short lived. As soon as I stepped outside, my hair started to expand (enter Monica Geller reference here). I think this hack is better suited to those with fine hair, which tends to become staticky after brushing or styling, rather than hair that swells up in humidity, but it is a great quick fix. The scent is super strong so I ended up smelling like laundry all day. Of course, that's not a bad thing, but Lenor Summer wouldn't be my first hair perfume of choice...