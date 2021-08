Can George Northwood’s Hair Tools Replace My Expensive Versions?

The straighteners didn't quite cut it for me. I struggled to achieve the perfect temperature setting for my thick hair (which is why I tend to prefer tools which are capped at a certain number that works for all hair types and textures) and it took multiple passes to straighten small sections of hair. The plates are very thin, which made smoothing the root easy, but that meant I couldn't straighten large pieces of hair at one time. Call me impatient, but in the summer I want styling my hair with heated tools to be a quick and easy job. I finished the rest with my trusty Cloud Nine The Original Iron, £159 . There's also a tiny design flaw: the palm of my hand kept getting caught in the mechanism just above the power button every time I went to clamp the plates shut to straighten. Overall, these straighteners are a good option for those with very fine hair who are wary of subjecting their strands to too much heat. If you have very thick, wavy or curly lengths, stick to ghds, or if you're looking for something more purse-friendly, the Nicky Clarke Supershine Straightener Izora, £66.59 , is excellent.