Dyson’s New Holiday Launch Features A Never-Before-Seen Hue

It goes without saying that, yes, these are extremely fancy gifts; something that's evident when the most affordable one is a sizeable £300. However, as someone who's tested all three Dyson products, I will speak to the premium brand's hair-transformative magic: The Supersonic hair dryer has given me the gift of being able to dry my hair at home without my arm getting sore (I usually require two hairdryers simultaneously at the salon); The day after testing out the Airwrap, I had coworkers asking if I had my hair styled; The Corrale actually makes my wavy hair look effortlessly sleek in a single pass. So, for the beauty lovers in your life, Dyson's hair tools are a surefire way to make their year — which, if it's within your budgetary mean, is something that we could all use right about now.