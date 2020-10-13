Dyson’s New Holiday Launch Features A Never-Before-Seen Hue

Being the (very) lucky giftee of a Dyson hair tool automatically takes your home-salon game to a ten — now, throw a limited-edition holiday hue into that equation and we're talking professional territory. This year, the British brand has unveiled its holiday offerings extra early — and, as expected, the cutting-edge tools are nothing less than stunning. Dyson's 2020 re-imagination of the festive season is a colourway that's dripping in dreamy copper and shinier than a brand new penny. The new metallic shade can be found accenting the brand's iconic Supersonic hairdryer along with its do-it-all Airwrap complete styler — both of which come packaged in a gift-exclusive black velvet storage case worth showing off. One look at the scintillating burnt-orange colour and it was game over for this Beauty writer. (Does it matter that I already own one perfectly functioning Supersonic in a beloved violet hue? Not in the least.)
But, that's not all that's new for holiday 2020. Having launched precisely one quarantine ago (aka in the spring of this year), the Corrale hair straightener is also getting the luxe-gift treatment in the form of a luminous limited-edition set. In addition to the game-changing flatiron, you also get (at no extra cost, BTW) a Dyson-designed paddle brush and detangling comb — go ahead and crown yourself a hair-styling pro.
It goes without saying that, yes, these are extremely fancy gifts; something that's evident when the most affordable one is a sizeable £300. However, as someone who's tested all three Dyson products, I will speak to the premium brand's hair-transformative magic: The Supersonic hair dryer has given me the gift of being able to dry my hair at home without my arm getting sore (I usually require two hairdryers simultaneously at the salon); The day after testing out the Airwrap, I had coworkers asking if I had my hair styled; The Corrale actually makes my wavy hair look effortlessly sleek in a single pass. So, for the beauty lovers in your life, Dyson's hair tools are a surefire way to make their year — which, if it's within your budgetary mean, is something that we could all use right about now.
