"What do you think is in there?" That's the question the Dyson team confronted me with as I peered at the mysterious brown leather box that held the brand's newest innovation. As a beauty writer, I'm usually good at this guessing game, but I will admit that I was stumped. When the Supersonic Hair Dryer launched in 2016, it completely changed the blowdryer category because it was both lightweight and damn powerful. So what else could the company famous for humidifiers and vacuum cleaners possibly create that'd launch the beauty industry forward to the future? Giving it a guess, I went for "electronic face-cleansing brush with some vacuum-type technology." And I was wrong, so wrong.